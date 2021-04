Morton (1-1) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over six innings in an 8-1 victory over the Phillies. He struck out seven.

The veteran right-hander got a lot more run support than he did in his season debut, but Morton didn't need much in the strong outing. He fired 58 of 83 pitches for strikes, and Morton will carry a 3.27 ERA and 12:3 K:BB through 11 innings into his next start, set for Wednesday at home against the Marlins.