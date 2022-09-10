Morton (8-5) earned the win during Friday's 6-4 victory over Seattle, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 6.1 innings.

Both offenses went back and forth as Atlanta eventually prevailed with four runs in the fourth through sixth innings to give Morton his third straight winning decision. Carlos Santana was responsible for the bulk of the damage against the 38-year-old with a pair of long balls and all four runs on Morton's ledger were the result of three home runs. During the three-decision win streak, he's permitted 11 runs across 29.2 innings while recording 39 strikeouts. Morton is scheduled to take the mound again midweek in San Francisco.