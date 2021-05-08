Morton (2-2) took the loss Friday in a 12-2 rout at the hands of the Phillies, coughing up six unearned runs on four hits and two walks over only two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

A William Contreras passed ball on a Rhys Hoskins strikeout allowed the Philly first baseman to get aboard, and Morton seemed to unravel after that, and the right-hander finally exited the game after he walked Zach Eflin. The Contreras gaffe saved Morton's ERA, but he isn't giving Atlanta the length and consistency they were hoping for when they signed him in the offseason. He'll carry a 4.98 ERA and 40:14 K:BB through 34.1 innings, numbers right in line with last year's performance for Tampa Bay, into his next outing.