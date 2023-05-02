Morton (3-3) was tagged with the loss in the second game of a doubleheader against the Mets on Monday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six batters over 5.1 innings.

Morton gave up a run in each of the second and fifth innings but looked to be in good shape when Atlanta scored three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. However, the veteran hurler walked two straight batters with one out in the bottom of the frame, and both came around to score after he was pulled from the contest. Morton came into Monday on a roll with three straight quality starts, but his inability to get through the sixth against New York brought that streak to an end. While he's posted a decent 3.38 ERA on the campaign and has struck out 32 batters over 34.2 frames, Morton's 15 walks are a concern.