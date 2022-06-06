Morton (4-3) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in five innings, earning the win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Morton had the most trouble with Brendan Rodgers, who had a two-run double and a run in the first inning and a solo home run in the fifth. This was Morton's third straight start with four runs allowed, and he hasn't gone past five innings in any of those games. For the season, the veteran right-hander owns a 5.63 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 54:25 K:BB in 54.1 innings across 11 starts. He's projected for an easier matchup at home versus the Pirates next weekend.