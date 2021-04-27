Morton (2-1) picked up the win in Monday's 8-7 victory over the Cubs, coughing up five runs on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.
Atlanta handed the veteran right-hander a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but Morton gave it all back in the top of the third by serving up a grand slam to Kris Bryant before his offense took the lead for good in the fifth. Morton threw only 53 of 89 pitches for strikes, and he'll take a 4.76 ERA and 33:10 K:BB through 28.1 innings into his next outing this weekend on the road against the Blue Jays.
