Morton exited Saturday's NLDS Game 4 against the Phillies after a comebacker off the bat of Alec Bohm hit his elbow, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Morton was also struck by a comebacker during last postseason, fracturing his right fibula in Game 1 of last year's World Series. This injury doesn't appear to be as serious, but he didn't look good when warming up for the third inning and was removed from the game. It's possible he should have been removed even earlier, as he gave up a three-run homer to Brandon Marsh later in the second inning, three batters after suffering the injury. Whether or not he'll have the chance to pitch in the NLCS should Atlanta advance is not yet clear.