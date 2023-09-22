Morton was removed from his start Friday at Washington due to right index finger discomfort.
Morton looked a little off while issuing two walks in the bottom of the first inning and was replaced by Michael Tonkin before the bottom of the second. Morton didn't allow any hits or runs and tallied one strikeout prior to his early departure, but it was ultimately a shaky 24-pitch outing for the 39-year-old right-hander.
