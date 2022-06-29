Morton didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Phillies, allowing two runs on seven hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander ran up his pitch count by tying his season high in free passes and fell one out short of his third straight quality start, exiting after 102 pitches (61 strikes) with Atlanta ahead 3-2. Morton was denied his fifth win of the year when Dylan Lee stumbled in the seventh, however. Morton wraps up a June resurgence that has seen him post a 3.52 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 45:8 K:BB through 30.2 innings over his last five starts.