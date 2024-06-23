Morton (4-4) allowed five runs on five hits and five walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings to take the loss versus the Yankees on Saturday.

Morton matched his season high with the five walks, something he has done three times this year. He's also given up five or more runs in three of his last five outings. The 40-year-old has done a good job of eating innings, but the results have been mediocre -- he's at a 4.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 80:35 K:BB over 79.1 innings through 14 starts. Morton is projected to make his next start on the road versus the White Sox in a makeup game for a rainout from April 3.