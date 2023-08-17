Morton (12-10) earned the win over the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters over six scoreless innings.

Morton was very sharp in the start, at one point retiring 10 straight batters and never allowing a runner to reach third base. The veteran racked up 15 swinging strikes and tied a season high with 10 punchouts while recording his second straight scoreless appearance. In his previous start -- a win over the Mets -- Morton walked seven batters, but he was much more in control Wednesday, issuing just one free pass. He's showing that he still has gas in the tank in his age-39 campaign, holding a 3.54 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 146:66 K:BB through 134.2 innings.