Morton took a no-decision against San Francisco on Wednesday, pitching seven innings and allowing two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out 11 batters.

Morton gave up a solo homer in each of the first and fourth innings, but he gave up only one additional hit and otherwise kept the Giants off the scoreboard. The veteran hurler racked up 14 swinging strikes and 11 punchouts but had to settle for a no-decision with opposing starter Carlos Rodon also posting an impressive outing. Morton has really picked things up in the strikeout category of late, fanning 40 batters over his past 25 frames after registering a modest 8.4 K/9 across his first 10 starts of the campaign.