Morton (6-5) picked up the win Tuesday, scattering three hits and a walk over 6.2 scoreless innings in a 5-0 victory over the Mets. He tied his season high with 12 strikeouts.

New York didn't even get a runner into scoring position until the seventh inning as Morton was firmly in control all night, collecting his eighth quality start of the season and his first win in over a month. The veteran righty generated 19 swinging strikes among his 97 pitches, and since the All-Star break he's alternated scoreless outings with shakier ones. resulting in a 2.67 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 39:8 K:BB through 30.1 innings over those five starts.