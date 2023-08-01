Morton (10-9) took the loss against the Angels on Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight batters over six innings.

Morton allowed plenty of traffic on the basepaths, but it was the long ball that did him in -- all three runs against the veteran came on solo home runs. Despite his trouble keeping the ball in the park, Morton was able to turn in a respectable outing, racking up 23 swinging strikes and eight punchouts while picking up his ninth quality start of the campaign. The 39-year-old has lost each of his past three starts, but he's been an asset overall this season, collecting 10 wins while posting a 3.62 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 128:54 K:BB over 119.1 innings.