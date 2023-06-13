Morton allowed four hits and three walks over 5.2 shutout innings in Monday's loss to Detroit. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.

Morton was in line for his sixth win of the year before Detroit's late comeback win. Between Monday's appearance and his last scoreless outing May 15, the veteran righty had allowed 15 runs in four starts. He pushed his ERA back down to 3.60 to go with an 85:33 KBB through 75 frames. Morton is projected to face the Rockies at home this weekend.