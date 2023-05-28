Morton (5-5) took the loss Saturday as Atlanta fell 2-1 to the Phillies, allowing two runs on seven hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out nine.

The veteran right-hander generated 22 swinging strikes over 95 pitches, but it wasn't quite good enough as he lost a pitchers' duel with Zack Wheeler. Morton has worked past the sixth inning only twice in 10 starts this season and has issued multiple walks in all but one start as the 39-year-old begins to show his age, but he still sports a 3.59 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 63:24 K:BB through 57.2 frames. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next outing, which could come next weekend in Arizona.