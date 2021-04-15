Morton didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Marlins, coughing up five runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out nine.

The veteran righty got taken deep by Jazz Chisholm in the third inning and left the game in line for the loss after tossing 96 pitches (62 strikes), but two answering blasts from (who else) Ronald Acuna eventually tied the game and got Morton off the hook. He'll take a 4.76 ERA and 21:5 K:BB over 17 innings into his next outing, set for Tuesday on the road against the Yankees.