Morton (5-3) picked up the win Friday, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks over seven inning in a 12-2 rout of the Nationals. He struck out seven.

Aside from a two-run blast by Juan Soto in the third inning, Morton was firmly in control, firing 69 of 105 pitches for strikes before exiting. The win was his first in over a month but the veteran right-hander has been pitching like an ace again recently, reeling off four quality starts in his last five trips to the mound and missing the fifth by only one out. Over that stretch, Morton has a 1.60 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 42:8 K:BB through 33.2 innings.