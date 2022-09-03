Morton (7-5) picked up the win in Friday's 8-1 victory over the Marlins, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran righty served up a solo shot to Jerar Encarnacion to lead off the third inning, but otherwise Morton was dominant and fell short of his 10th quality start of the year only after walking a batter with two outs in the sixth and getting the hook. In six outings since the beginning of August, Morton sports a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 49:10 K:BB through 36 innings.