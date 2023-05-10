Morton (4-3) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two run on five hits and two walks over six innings in a 9-3 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out seven.

The veteran right-hander racked up 33 called or swinging strikes among his 100 pitches as he delivered his fourth quality start in his last five outings. Morton has alternated wins and losses to begin the season and has issued multiple walks in all seven of his starts, but the 39-year-old has remained reliable with a 3.32 ERA and 39:17 K:BB through 40.2 innings. He'll look for his first win streak of the year in his next trip to the mound, which is likely to come on the road early next week against the Rangers.