Morton gave up four runs on three hits and a walk over 4.1 innings while striking out seven during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

A three-run homer by Manuel Margot in the first inning marred his line in the box score, but Morton still looked pretty dominant as he fired 46 of 70 pitches for strikes before exiting. The veteran right-hander has a 12:4 K:BB through 9.2 innings this spring and seems just about ready for Opening Day, as he looks to top 200 strikeouts for the fifth straight full season.