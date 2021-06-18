Morton (6-3) fired 7.2 scoreless innings on three hits while striking out seven to earn the win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

Morton had his best start of the season by far Thursday, not allowing any runs for the first time. In addition, it was his deepest start and only the second time he didn't issue any walks. The 37-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP with 82 strikeouts in 73.2 innings. His next start is scheduled for Tuesday against the Mets.