Morton allowed three hits over seven scoreless frames in Friday's loss to the Cubs. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision.

Morton coughed up just three singles but he also hit two batters. Still, he cruised through seven innings and was left with a no-decision as Atlanta was handed a 1-0 loss. He's registered a 29:4 K:BB over his last three starts, giving him a 75:26 mark on the year. Morton's ERA still sits at a disappointing 5.08 through 13 starts. He's expected to start at home against the Giants next week.