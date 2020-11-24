Morton agreed Tuesday with the Braves on a one-year, $15 million contract, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

As the 37-year-old prepares for what could be his final season in the big leagues, he'll return to the organization that originally drafted him back in 2002. While Morton never found success at the MLB level during his time in Atlanta, he's quietly emerged as one of baseball's more reliable starters over the back nine of his career, submitting sub-4.00 ERAs and sub-1.20 WHIPs in three of the past four seasons. While missing time with a shoulder injury in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Morton finished with a 4.74 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 38 innings, but the underlying peripherals (18.8 K-BB%, 0.9 HR/9, 3.89 xERA) were generally encouraging. After having his $15 million club option declined by the Rays earlier this offseason, Morton will end up taking home the same payday while he moves on to Atlanta.