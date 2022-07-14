Morton (5-4) took the loss Wednesday as Atlanta was downed 7-3 by the Mets, coughing up five runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over five-plus innings. He struck out six.

The Ks salvaged some fantasy value for the veteran righty, but Morton wasn't really fooling anyone. He managed only nine swinging strikes among his 107 pitches, serving up multiple homers for the third time in his last seven starts while issuing at least three free passes for the third time in his last four. Despite those recent stumbles, Morton's loss was the first on his ledger since May 3, and he'll carry a 4.45 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 114:37 K:BB through 99 innings into his next outing.