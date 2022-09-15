Morton (8-6) got the loss after he pitched 5.1 innings, surrendering four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven batters against the Giants on Wednesday.

Morton didn't have his best stuff again Wednesday, giving up four runs for the second straight outing and third time in his last four starts. After a hot stretch from June 17 to July 8, he's been inconsistent, allowing four or more runs in six out of 11 outings. Morton now owns a 4.17 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 187 strikeouts over 157.2 innings in 28 starts this season.