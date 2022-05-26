Morton pitched 4.1 innings, giving up four runs on nine hits, a walk and hit-by-pitch while striking out four in Wednesday's win over the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Morton had a lot of trouble keeping the Phillies off the basepaths, allowing 11 batters to reach base while only registering 13 outs. He gave up a solo home run to Odubel Herrera in the second inning, another run in the fourth frame and surrendered two more in the following inning while only forcing one out. Morton came into Wednesday having only allowed four total runs over 16.1 frames in his prior three starts, watching his ERA jump from 4.95 to 5.28 following the difficult outing. The 38-year-old will look to get back on the right track when he toes the rubber next, tentatively lining up to take on the Diamondbacks on Monday.