Morton didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Mets, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Morton fell behind early, surrendering multiple baserunners in each of the first three innings with the runs coming across in the second and third, but Atlanta quickly retook the lead and Morton would've earned the win had he recorded two more outs. The 38-year-old scuffled over the last month-plus with a 5.40 ERA in 31.2 innings across six starts, though he compiled a 3-2 record over the stretch. Morton concludes the 2022 regular season with a 4.34 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 205 strikeouts in 172 innings across 31 starts -- his worst numbers for a full season since 2015.