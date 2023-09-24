Morton was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Sept. 23, with right index finger inflammation.

The right-hander suffered the injury during Friday's start against the Nationals and will finish the regular season on the injured list. Morton is now likely to be unavailable through at least the NLDS, as he won't be eligible to be activated until after the roster for that series needs to be set -- though he could be reinstated mid-series if Atlanta places another player on the injured list. Allan Winans was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move and will start Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader in Washington.