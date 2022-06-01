Morton allowed four runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus Arizona on Tuesday.

Morton lasted long enough to qualify for the win, but Atlanta's bullpen couldn't maintain the lead. Christian Walker took him deep for a two-run home run in the first inning, and Arizona was able to scrape together two more runs that were charged to the starter in the sixth. Morton has only completed six innings once this season, posting a lackluster 5.47 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 46:22 K:BB across 49.1 innings in 10 starts this year. He's projected to make his next start in Colorado this weekend, which is an unfavorable matchup.