Morton allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.1 innings in the loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Morton allowed a two-run home run to George Springer in the third inning. He also ran himself into trouble in the sixth inning after hitting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and walking Teoscar Hernandez with no outs. However, the 37-year-old has consistently provided strikeouts with six in his third straight start, totaling 39 in 33.2 innings this season.