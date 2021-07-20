Morton is no longer slated to start Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against San Diego.
Bryse Wilson will take the ball for Wednesday's nightcap instead. Per David O'Brien of The Athletic, Morton is not thought to be dealing with an injury and will likely take the ball Thursday against the Phillies.
