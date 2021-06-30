Morton allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings Tuesday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Morton held the Mets scoreless through six innings, but he remained in the game for the seventh inning. To begin that frame, he allowed a single, walk and then a three-run home run to spoil his otherwise stellar outing. Despite the disappointing conclusion, Morton continued his strong form of late, as he's now surrendered only three earned runs across his last 20.2 innings -- spanning three starts. Overall, Morton has a 3.74 ERA with a 100:29 K:BB across 86.2 frames.