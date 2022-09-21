Morton (9-6) got the win after he pitched 5.1 innings, surrendering one run on three hits and three walks while striking out nine Tuesday versus the Nationals.

Morton returned to form Tuesday, pitching into the sixth inning while striking out at least nine batters for the first time in five starts. The only blemish on his line came in the top of the sixth inning when a run came around to score after he had exited the contest. Morton has had an up-and-down September so far, producing a 3.97 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 28 strikeouts over 22.2 innings in four starts. The right-hander tentatively lines up to pitch again Sunday on the road versus the Phillies.