Morton didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Yankees, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings while striking out six.

The veteran righty served up a solo homer to Gio Urshela but was otherwise sharp, tossing 64 of 99 pitches for strikes. Unfortunately for Morton, Atlanta's hitters couldn't get much going either. He'll carry a 3.91 ERA and 27:7 K:BB through 23 innings into his next outing, set for Monday at home against the Cubs.