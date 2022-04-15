Morton (1-1) took the loss against San Diego on Thursday, hurling five innings during which he surrendered five runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five.

The Padres got to Morton early in the contest, tallying three runs in the first inning and two more in the second. The right-hander settled down from there and didn't allow any additional runs during his time on the mound, but the damage was too much for Atlanta to overcome. Morton was sharp in picking up a win in his first start of the campaign, so there's little reason to read too much into this poor outing. He'll look to get back on track next week in a tough road matchup against the Dodgers.