Morton will undergo an MRI on Saturday after leaving his start Friday at Washington with right index finger discomfort, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Morton felt something in his right index finger while throwing a curveball in the bottom of the first inning and was replaced by Michael Tonkin before the bottom of the second. X-rays were negative for any fractures, but Morton may be dealing with some sort of ligament or tendon issue. A stint on the 15-day injured list would obviously end his regular season, but he'd be eligible to be activated ahead of Game 2 of the NLDS.