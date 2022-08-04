Morton didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Phillies, allowing three hits and a walk over 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

The veteran right-hander was in vintage form, generating 18 swinging strikes among his 101 pitches and exiting the game with Atlanta holding a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately, Morton was denied his sixth win of the year when Collin McHugh imploded in the eighth inning. Morton has delivered six quality starts in his last nine outings, posting a masterful 2.40 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 68:17 K:BB through 56.1 innings over that stretch.