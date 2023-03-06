Morton gave up one run on one hit over 2.2 innings while striking out two in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Oswaldo Cabrera tagged him for a solo shot in the first inning, but otherwise Morton looked sharp in his first game action of the spring. The veteran right-hander struggled early last season and had an ERA above 5.00 as late as June 17, but from that point on he looked more like his old self and posted a 3.87 ERA and 11.2 K/9 over his final 18 starts. Morton is 39 years old and the end could be nigh on his big-league career, but Atlanta is counting on him to provide at least one more year as a solid mid-rotation option.