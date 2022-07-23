Morton didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-1 win over the Angels, allowing two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran right-hander was locked in a pitchers' duel with Shohei Ohtani through six innings, as neither hurler gave up a run. Morton then exited having tossed 105 pitches (65 strikes), and Atlanta promptly got to a fading Ohtani in the bottom of the seventh. Morton has delivered three quality starts in four trips to the mound in July, posting a 2.52 ERRA, 0.92 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB through 25 innings on the month as he continues to turn things around following a shaky beginning to the campaign.