Morton struck out three and walked one over three scoreless innings during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

The veteran right-hander got his spring off to a flying start. Morton stumbled to a 4.74 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in an abbreviated 2020 campaign with some serious regression in his strikeout rate (23.0 percent, after a career-high 30.4 percent in 2019), but Atlanta is counting on him to rebound to something closer to his 3.45 FIP and shore up the middle of the team's rotation after signing him to a one-year deal this offseason.