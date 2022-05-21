Morton (3-3) picked up the win Friday, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in a 5-3 victory over the Marlins. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander started strong but faded late and fell two outs short of his second straight quality start, exiting after 87 pitches (61 strikes). Morton appears to have turned a corner after a rough April, and over his last three outings he sports a 2.20 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB through 16.1 innings.