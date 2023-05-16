Morton (5-3) earned the win over Texas on Monday, tossing 6.2 scoreless frames during which he allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters.

Morton was fantastic Monday, racking up 23 swinging strikes en route to a season-high 10 punchouts. The veteran surrendered seven hits, but all were singles, and he allowed multiple baserunners in just two frames. Morton hasn't lost a step in his age-39 season, posting a 2.85 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 49:18 K:BB over 47.2 innings while collecting five wins. In his 16 big-league campaigns, he's never finished with an ERA below 3.00.