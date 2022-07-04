Morton gave up a hit and a walk with no earned runs over seven innings in a 4-3 loss to the Reds on Sunday. Morton struck out 10 and did not factor into the decision.

Morton was on the top of his game Sunday, and his seven innings of shutout ball mark the best start of his season. He retired the first 12 batters of the game and struck out the side in the third. Morton leaned effectively on his curveball to garner swings and misses on pitches out of the zone. The 38-year-old veteran had a weak start to the season, posting a 7.00 ERA in April, but his statistics appear to be normalizing closer towards his career averages. The veteran has a career 4.03 ERA in 1705.0 innings pitched. Look for Morton to start on Friday against the Nationals.