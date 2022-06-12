Morton allowed four runs on five hits and a walk with 12 strikeouts in six innings, taking a no-decision versus the Pirates on Saturday.

Morton left the game with Atlanta trailing, but a seventh-inning rally got him off the hook. He gave up solo home runs to Bryan Reynolds and Daniel Vogelbach in the first inning and a pair of RBI doubles in the fifth to Reynolds and Ke'Bryan Hayes. While Morton has allowed four runs in each of his last four starts, this was the first time in nearly a month he's completed six innings. He has a 5.67 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 66:26 K:BB in 60.1 innings overall across 12 starts. He's projected for a road start against the Cubs next week.