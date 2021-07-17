Morton allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight over six innings Friday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Morton allowed a pair of runs in the second inning and then later was taken yard by Ji-Man Choi which knotted the game up at three in the fifth inning. The 37-year-old righty still managed to post a quality start against his former team and recorded at least seven strikeouts for a sixth straight start. He now owns a 3.69 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 122:36 K:BB over 105 innings and is set to take the mound again next week against the Padres.