Morton did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks over six innings against the Phillies. He struck out nine.

The four runs allowed were one more than Morton had allowed in his previous five starts combined. Despite subpar effort, Morton was in line for the win, but the bullpen allowed four runs over the next three innings to allow the Phillies to send the game into extras. The 39-year-old Morton is tied for fifth in the majors in wins with 14 and holds a 3.42 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP and 177 strikeouts over 157.2 innings. His next start is scheduled to take place over the weekend in Miami against the Marlins.