Morton (1-0) gave up three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one in 5.1 innings Monday against St. Louis. He picked up the win.

This was a pretty ugly stat line for Morton's first start of the season, but he still outclassed Jake Woodford on the opposite side and rode his run support to the win. Morton got six whiffs on 41 swings across his 81 total pitches, and while the Cardinals have a stout offense, it's still pretty concerning that the strikeout wasn't a viable weapon. He lines up for a home start Saturday against the Padres.