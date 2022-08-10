Morton did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk over six innings against the Red Sox. He struck out seven.

Morton was a victim of the long ball Tuesday, surrendering just six hits over six innings. Three of those were home runs which accounted for four of his five runs allowed. The veteran righty otherwise looked good, as he walked just one batter and struck out seven while generating 12 whiffs. He carries a 4.26 ERA and 1.21 WHIP into his next scheduled start against the Mets next week