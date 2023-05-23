Morton (5-4) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Dodgers.

Morton allowed multiple home runs for the first time this season, with most of the damage coming on Freddie Freeman's three-run blast in the fifth inning. Morton coughed up a season-high six runs and saw his ERA climb to 3.61 through 52.1 frames. However, he's allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last six starts. Morton is lined up to face the Phillies at home this weekend.